The exploratory talks between the delegations of the Republic of Turkey and the Arab Republic of Egypt held in Cairo and headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sedat Önal and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Hamdi Sanad Loza, concluded today May 6, 2021, after two days of deliberations.

The discussions were frank and in-depth. They addressed bilateral issues as well as a number of regional issues, in particular the situation in Libya, Syria, Iraq, and the need to achieve peace and security in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The two sides will evaluate the outcome of this round of consultations and agree on the next steps.