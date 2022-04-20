The 12th session of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the Republic of Türkiye and the State of Qatar was held on 13 November 2026, in İstanbul, Türkiye, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, with participation of the Ministers responsible for the areas of cooperation stated in the Joint Accord on the Establishment of the Supreme Strategic Committee dated 19 December 2014.

The session, held in a spirit of cooperation and brotherhood, reflected once again strong historical bonds, distinguished relations and the common understanding between the two countries as well as the willingness to further enhance their partnership in all fields.

The Supreme Strategic Committee commended the efforts of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, responsible for coordination and preparation of the sessions of the Supreme Strategic Committee, and for preparing the 12th session of the Committee, and welcomed their preparatory committee meeting held on 13 November 2026 as well as the preparatory meeting held at Senior Officials level on 12 November 2026.

The two sides commended the success of the Supreme Strategic Committee as the highest institutional mechanism of cooperation between the Republic of Türkiye and the State of Qatar and its contributions to the achievement of exceptional relations between two countries.

The committee reviewed the progress in areas of cooperation referred in the outcome documents of the 11th session and expressed their satisfaction with the level of ongoing cooperation.

Trade, Finance, Investment and Energy

Taking into account the potential of the two countries' economies and reiterating their goal to reach 5 billion USD trade volume in near future; the two sides agreed to explore new opportunities to expand and diversify trade and economic relations as well as the contribution of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) towards achieving this goal.

Furthermore, both sides noted that the significant Qatari investments in Türkiye and that Turkish contracting companies have undertaken 206 projects in Qatar worth USD 20.8 billion, and agreed to further strengthen economic and trade cooperation.

The two sides also stressed their desire to further strengthen the existing economic and financial cooperation in public-private partnerships and exchange of experience between institutions and business communities in line with the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Treasury and Finance of the Republic of Türkiye and the Ministry of Finance of the State of Qatar.

Both Sides underlined the importance of Türkiye-Qatar Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) for enhancing bilateral trade relations, and expressed their readiness to convene the second session of the JETCO meeting in Doha.

Regarding the fostering bilateral trade and economic relations, both sides agreed to hold the 7th Session of Türkiye-Qatari Joint Commission on Economic and Technical Cooperation which was established on March 11,1985 at the earliest convenient time in Doha.

The two sides welcomed the entry into force of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), signed in 2018, on August 1, 2025, considering it a pivotal milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and a qualitative step toward expanding the horizons of joint economic, trade, and investment cooperation. This agreement provides a comprehensive framework to enhance trade exchange, facilitate the flow of goods and services, and encourage mutual investments, thereby contributing to deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries and supporting regional economic integration. This step also reflects the shared vision of the Republic of Türkiye and the State of Qatar toward achieving sustainable development and fostering an attractive and integrated business environment, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and Century of Türkiye economic development goals.

Both sides welcomed the progress made in discussions on the initiative, for enhancing traditional trade routes, facilitating and diversifying trade flows, and strengthening supply chain resilience.

In this context, both sides recognized the important momentum generated by the official visit to Ankara on 24–25 August 2026, led by H.E. Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the State of Qatar, accompanied by representatives of relevant Qatari authorities, during which discussions were held with H.E. Prof. Dr. Ömer Bolat, Minister of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye, and H.E. Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Treasury and Finance of the Republic of Türkiye.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of continuing to hold the Türkiye–Qatar business forums and enhancing mutual visits between the two countries, as they serve as effective platforms for strengthening economic, trade, and investment cooperation and for exchanging expertise between the two business communities. In this context, the Co-Chairs of the Türkiye-Qatar Joint Economic and Financial Committee, H.E. Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Treasury and Finance of the Republic of Türkiye, and H.E. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Finance of the State of Qatar, convened the meeting of the Joint Economic and Financial Committee in Istanbul on 19-20 February 2025. The two sides reviewed the current state of bilateral economic and financial relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening economic ties and enhancing cooperation in strategic sectors. In this regard, they agreed to take concrete steps aimed at advancing cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

To encourage ongoing activities within the Turkish and Qatari private sector, the two sides agreed to increase participation in trade events and exhibitions and facilitate trade promotion activities between them.

Both sides welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Consumer Protection and Market Surveillance and underscored its importance in further enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, and strengthening institutional collaboration between the two countries in the margins of the Twelfth Session of the Supreme Strategic Committee.

In this regard, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment for advancing the initiative of the “Memorandum of Understanding on the Facilitation of Regional Trade, which aims establishing a coordinated framework for trade and logistics cooperation, enhancing regional connectivity, and facilitating more efficient, diversified, and resilient trade flows for mutual benefit through historical and traditional trade routes, in coordination with relevant partner countries.

The parties expressed their confidence that the banking and financial relations between Türkiye and Qatar, built upon the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, will continue to grow in the period ahead on the basis of mutual trust and shared interests, and will be further strengthened through new opportunities for cooperation.

The Parties expressed their respective commitment to bilateral and regional energy security and to further enhancing their cooperation in the energy sector, including the diversification of energy sources and the strengthening of regional energy supply security.

The Parties expressed their readiness to realize concrete energy collaborations, particularly in LNG trade, building on their strong, long-standing relationships.

Cooperation in the Field of Culture and Education

The Parties emphasized the importance they attach to further developing the existing cooperation in the field of education between the Republic of Türkiye and the State of Qatar. In this regard, they agreed to strengthen cooperation in the establishment and operation of educational institutions, professional development of teachers, promotion of Turkish and Arabic language teaching, exchange of knowledge and experience in education, and encouragement of student and teacher mobility.

The two sides welcomed the signing of the Agreement in the Field of Education and expressed their confidence that it would further enhance bilateral cooperation and promote deeper collaboration between the relevant institutions of both countries in the field of education.

The parties expressed their satisfaction with the steps to be taken towards the development of cultural relations between Türkiye and Qatar.

Türkiye and Qatar agreed to activate cultural, artistic and folkloric activities and events that reflect the rich culture and history of the two countries, and expand the horizon of cultural harmony between the peoples of the two sisterly countries.

In this regard, the two sides also commended the efforts made in organizing exhibitions and mutual activities to celebrate the historical and cultural commonalities that constitute an important pillar in the consolidation of cultural diplomacy between the two countries, through activities organized under the auspices of cultural centers and exhibitions in relevant fields.

The Parties agreed to cooperate in the fields of protection, preservation and restoration of cultural heritage. They also agreed to support the exchange of technical knowledge, experience and experts, and the organization of meetings and training programs.

The two sides expressed their desire to enhance avenues of cooperation through the exchange of expertise between the Turkish National Commission in the fields of education, culture, and science, and the National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science of the State of Qatar as well as through the development of digital educational platforms in both countries.

Both sides discussed the possibility of a joint scholarship program, including potential contributions from the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) and the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD). They noted that such a program could provide students from conflict-affected and disadvantaged countries in the Islamic world with opportunities to study at universities in Türkiye and Qatar. Any participation or contribution would be subject to the respective institutions’ internal approvals and a separate written agreement.

Cooperation in the Field of Media and Communication Technologies

The two sides welcomed the progress achieved under the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Fields of Information and Communication Technology signed on 4 December 2023 and agreed to conduct concrete joint work programs in the fields of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and cybersecurity. The two sides underlined their readiness to further develop cooperation between their national cybersecurity authorities in the areas of exchange of experience and capacity building.

Türkiye congratulated the State of Qatar on its successful hosting of the Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The two sides agreed to continue their coordination and mutual support in the field of information and communication technologies within international organizations, in particular the ITU.

Cooperation in the Field of Public Health

The two sides affirmed their readiness to strengthen cooperation in the health sector by activating the executive program and memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries through the establishment of a joint working group or committee.

Both sides welcomed the readiness of the Ministry of Public Health of the State of Qatar and the Halal Accreditation Agency (HAK) to exchange expertise, share information, and provide training programs for the relevant institutions in both countries in the areas of halal accreditation and quality infrastructure for halal products.

The two sides also underscored the importance of strengthening international cooperation within the framework of the OIC Global Halal Quality Infrastructure and welcomed the willingness of HAK to engage in cooperation activities through the Islamic Forum for Halal Accreditation Bodies (IFHAB).

Cooperation in the field of Youth and Sports

The two sides expressed their readiness to cooperate in the fields of youth and sports.

The Implementation Program between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar in the fields of youth and sports for the years (2025-2026), constitutes a concrete legal framework for strengthening cooperation in this field.

Cooperation in the field of Labour and Employment

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the cooperation resulting from the legal framework established in the areas of labour and employment.

The two sides have reached an agreement to hold the fourth meeting of the Joint Working Committee established under the Labor Force Employment Agreement dated April 1, 1986, and the first meeting of the Joint Committee established under the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Labor dated November 4, 2023, jointly.

Cooperation in the Field of Defense

Both parties expressed their determination to address mutual security concerns as a strategic priority and to further enhance cooperation on defense-related issues.

The parties commended the signing of the Mutual Defense Agreement between Türkiye and Qatar with the aim of strengthening collective defense and promoting regional security and stability, and a unified stance in confronting any external armed attack targeting either party or both of them. The two sides reaffirmed that the Agreement reflects not only the commitment of its signatories to safeguarding their sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also their shared vision of contributing to a more secure and stable regional order.

In this context, both parties agreed to consult on, threats to their security as well as regional and global security issues and defense policies, and to enhance cooperation through joint military exercises, defense industry cooperation and personnel training exchanges.

The two sides commended the signing of the Badr Memorandum by Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia as an important step towards enhancing their collective capacity to meet defense requirements through the development of indigenous capabilities. They noted that the Memorandum will pave the way for closer cooperation in the fields of joint production, technology development, exchange of information and expertise, as well as the strengthening of defense industrial infrastructure and supply chains.

Cooperation in the Field of Science, Technology, Innovation and Industry

The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the level of cooperation in the fields of science, technology and innovation and reaffirmed their aspiration, recorded at the Eleventh Meeting, to continue developing key technologies together.

The two sides expressed their desire to further strengthen their strategic partnership through joint investments and projects in industry, technology and innovation. Both sides emphasized the importance of advancing cooperation under the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development, enhancing supply chain integration, and supporting SMEs through joint initiatives and technology development.

Both sides highlighted the importance of fostering closer linkages among technology start-ups, technoparks, research institutions and investors in both countries. In this regard, they expressed their readiness to explore opportunities for joint acceleration programmes, entrepreneur and investor networking initiatives, and activities aimed at facilitating mutual market access.

The Parties welcomed the strategic partnership agreement signed between Türksat and Es’hailSat on 19 May 2026, and the Es’hail-3/Türksat-Biruni satellite project as a concrete example of the strategic partnership between the two countries in the field of space and satellite technologies. The two sides expressed their determination to provide the necessary support for the successful implementation of this partnership and encouraged their space agencies and research institutions to explore opportunities for cooperation in small satellites, Earth observation and satellite communications.

Both sides underlined the importance they attach to developing national capabilities in artificial intelligence. They encouraged the exchange of experience between the national large language models of the two countries on multilingual and culturally aware artificial intelligence, as well as the establishment of a direct dialogue between the institutions responsible for the implementation of Türkiye’s National Artificial Intelligence Action Plan and the National Center for Artificial Intelligence of the State of Qatar. The two sides also agreed to explore opportunities for joint research and researcher exchange between their research institutions in the fields of quantum computing and quantum communications.

Cooperation in the Field of Security

Both sides expressed their will to increase their cooperation in the field of law enforcement training, security and required fields in accordance with the agreement of “Security Cooperation Protocol in Education and Training” signed on 02 December, 2015, and “Agreement of Security Cooperation” signed on 25 December, 2001. Furthermore, the two countries will jointly organize meetings for the purpose of exchanging knowledge, supporting training programs and projects.

Within this framework, Türkiye and Qatar can implement short and long term programs aimed at delivering security-related assistance, including technical support and training. These initiatives will be coordinated via the international cooperation departments and contact points of their respective Ministries of Interior, as well as bilateral meetings of the Joint Turkish-Qatari Security Committee, ultimately serving to exchange expertise and enhance the institutional and operational capabilities of both law enforcement forces.

The parties affirmed that the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between The Turkish Data Protection Authority (KVKK) and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) of Qatar aims to strengthen cooperation in the field of data protection and enhance potential joint initiatives. This memorandum will establish the general framework for cooperation regarding the sharing of best practices between the two authorities, while also enabling collaborative efforts in the area of personal data protection. They agreed that this cooperation will facilitate the sharing of best practices and the mutual exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of personal data protection between the two institutions.

Development, Humanitarian and Relief Cooperation

The two sides welcomed the entry into force of the Cooperation Agreement on Humanitarian Aid signed in Ankara on 14 November 2024 and agreed to convene the Joint Committee for Coordination and Cooperation provided for in its Article 4.

The two sides expressed deep concern at the growing number of attacks, acts of violence and threats against humanitarian personnel. They reiterated their commitment to the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel and reaffirmed their support for the call in Security Council resolution 2730 (2024) on all States to respect and protect humanitarian personnel and United Nations and associated personnel, in accordance with the international law. Both sides urge the immediate and unconditional release of all detained humanitarian workers and UN personnel.

They also commended the bilateral efforts of the two countries’ relevant authorities in the field of Development, Humanitarian and Relief Cooperation in third countries.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing consultations and coordination on matter of mutual concern in the fields of international development and humanitarian cooperation.

The two sides agreed to coordinate their support for the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza as well as the humanitarian aid efforts for Gaza. They also called for full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza, and agreed to cooperate closely to scale up shelter and humanitarian assistance in Gaza. Both sides also underscore the urgent need for action, as the first flash floods of the winter season have struck Palestinians in Gaza, further exacerbating their already dire living conditions and rendering them increasingly unbearable.

Cooperation in the Field of Environment and Climate Change

The Parties underlined the importance of cooperation on issues of sustainable development and climate change, and in this context the Qatari side congratulated Türkiye's successful organization of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) on 9-20 November 2026.

Both sides agreed to collaborate closely on promoting environmental sustainability initiatives and practices to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, fostering innovation and resource efficiency, including the Zero Waste Initiative in areas of shared interest.

Cooperation in the Field of Family and Social Services

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in the field of family and social services, based on the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries. In this regard, they emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation and exchanging knowledge and experience in areas such as strengthening the family institution, child protection, the empowerment of women, services for older persons and persons with disabilities, and social assistance programs.

Regional and International Issues

The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the high-level dialogue, cooperation and coordination on regional and international issues.

The two sides affirmed that the Political Consultations held on 14 May 2026 provided a useful opportunity to exchange views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest. The Parties expressed their satisfaction with the constructive outcome of the consultations and looked forward to holding the next round of Political Consultations on a mutually agreed date in 2027.

Türkiye and Qatar have demonstrated their commitment to further strengthening and institutionalizing their existing cooperation in the fields of mediation and conflict resolution by signing the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Peace, Reconciliation and Conflict Resolution.

Recognizing their respective roles in mediation and facilitation, Türkiye and Qatar have agreed to further strengthen their cooperation and coordination, including through regular consultations and the exchange of expertise, and to continue their joint efforts to prevent and peacefully resolve conflicts and promote lasting peace and stability through mediation, facilitation and preventive diplomacy.

As mediating countries, in close cooperation with the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, both sides expressed deep concern regarding the ongoing Israeli violations in Gaza that undermine the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025), including its second phase, following the Palestinian factions’ acceptance of the relevant implementation roadmap. They called on Israel to comply fully with all its obligations under the ceasefire agreement and international law, and stressed the importance of protecting civilians and ensuring unhindered humanitarian access.

The Parties strongly condemned Israel’s illegal settlement activities, settler violence and terrorism, land confiscation and forced displacement in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and rejected all measures aimed at altering the legal, geographic and demographic status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They also reiterated their categorical rejection of any attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque and other Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, while recognizing the special role of the historical Hashemite custodianship They condemned continued incursions by extremist Israeli settlers and officials into Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, and reaffirmed that the entire area of the Mosque, amounting to 144 dunams, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Endowments and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department is the competent authority for its administration.

Both sides also condemned Israeli measures undermining the sanctity and historical and legal status of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil and restricting access to it, and stressed the need to respect and preserve the sanctity of Islamic and Christian holy sites throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory; considered unacceptable the escalation of tensions by Israel in the city of Al-Khalil, which has resulted in the forced displacement of more than 5,000 people from their homes and categorically rejected the collective punishment of Palestinians through arbitrary detentions and the imposition of a blockade in the city.

Both countries reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the borders of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and stressed that all efforts must contribute to a just, comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, based on the two-state solution and the relevant United Nations resolutions.

Türkiye and Qatar condemned the illegal Israeli occupation’s measures aimed at undermining the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA); reaffirmed the mandate granted to UNRWA by the United Nations, and the need to continue its role and responsibilities, which represent maximum political and humanitarian priority and constitute an element of stability in the region; called for providing unwavering support to the UNRWA to enable it to continue providing essential services to the Palestine refugees, especially in light of the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The Parties reaffirmed their support for the Syrian Government’s efforts to restore stability, strengthen state institutions and advance a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, inclusive political process, in exceptionally challenging circumstances. They underscored the importance of advancing Syria’s recovery and reconstruction through tangible projects in priority sectors, particularly infrastructure, housing, technical training, energy, industry and essential public services, as well as initiatives aimed at supporting local enterprises within the framework of regional ownership and in full respect of Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The two sides further emphasized the need for the international community to adopt a firm stance to halt Israel’s ongoing violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, ensure respect for the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory occupied in violation of international law. They affirmed their commitment to supporting diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving these objectives.

The Parties emphasized that the conflict involving the United States and Iran, and its wider regional repercussions, must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. They underscored the importance of the understandings reached within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran or a new agreement that could ensure de-escalation and a lasting peace. They reaffirmed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in the region and to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. They stressed that the security and stability of all regional states must be safeguarded, particularly those contributing to diplomatic efforts and peaceful conflict resolution and underscored that no country should be exposed to threats or attacks as a consequence of wider regional tensions. They also rejected any measures or restrictions that impair lawful navigation and called for the swift and full resumption of safe, secure and unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Both sides condemned Israel’s violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reaffirmed their full solidarity with Lebanon, its government and people. They emphasized the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006), secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory, and respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and the authority of its legitimate state institutions. Recalling UN Security Council Resolution 2790 (2025), which extended UNIFIL’s mandate for a final time until 31 December 2026 and provided for its orderly withdrawal during 2027, the two sides stressed the importance of preventing a security vacuum and of ensuring continued international support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and consideration of appropriate international arrangements to support the implementation of Resolution 1701 after UNIFIL’s withdrawal.

The two sides expressed their appreciation for the Iraqi Government’s steps towards strengthening state authority and sovereignty throughout the country. They also reaffirmed their shared support for Iraq’s efforts to advance relations with neighbouring countries on the basis of development, connectivity and shared prosperity.

The Parties reaffirmed their determination to support a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process under United Nations auspices and parallel efforts, aimed at unifying state institutions, particularly the government, and holding credible, transparent, inclusive and fair presidential and parliamentary elections, in order to preserve Libya’s security, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity.

The two sides expressed concern over the escalation in Yemen and stressed the critical importance of preserving Yemen’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supporting its internationally recognized Government. Both sides also condemned the attacks carried out by the Houthi militias against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure and against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandeb. The two sides reiterated their solidarity with the Government of Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, affirmed their support for United Nations-led and other diplomatic efforts to achieve a sustainable political settlement, and called on the Houthi militias to cease their attacks immediately and, return to the political process in good faith.

Türkiye and Qatar reaffirmed their support for ongoing mediation efforts and diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Sudan, while upholding Sudan’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. They emphasized the importance of respecting Sudan’s legitimate state institutions and ensuring that Sudan is represented in international meetings through its legitimate representatives.

The two sides expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situations in Sudan and Yemen and called for the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel, respect for international humanitarian law, and safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access.

Emphasizing the importance of ensuring peace, security and stability in the Horn of Africa, Türkiye and Qatar stressed the need to respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of all states in the region, including the Federal Republic of Somalia, and to preserve good-neighbourly relations. They rejected unilateral actions that undermine these principles.

Both sides stressed the need to reach a just, lasting, sustainable and mutually acceptable settlement of the Cyprus issue.

In recognition of the regional security challenges and their potential risks to safety and stability, both sides reaffirmed their pledge to continue close cooperation in countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and addressing all terrorist organizations including PKK/PYD/YPG, DAESH, FETO, and their affiliates, so as to foster regional security and common stability.

Both sides valued the existing partnership between the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and the Doha Forum and expressed their mutual desire to expand the scope of cooperation between the two platforms.

The two sides commended the spirit of brotherhood, mutual understanding and sincere commitment that prevailed during the Committee meeting, reflecting the depth and strength of their strategic relationship. They agreed to continue closely monitoring the implementation of the recommendations and decisions of the Supreme Strategic Committee.

Türkiye and Qatar agreed to hold the 13th session of the Supreme Strategic Committee in the State of Qatar, in 2027, on a date to be determined through diplomatic channels.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar expressed his profound appreciation to His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, for the sincere welcome and generous hospitality extended to His Highness and the delegation of the State of Qatar during their stay in Türkiye.

The present joint communiqué was signed in İstanbul on 13 November 2026.