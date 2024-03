Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Ilia Darchiashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, in Baku on the occasion of the Ninth Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia. A press conference was held after the meeting.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with Ilia Darchiashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

After that, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan subsequently met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan.

Minister Hakan Fidan finally met with Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), in Baku.