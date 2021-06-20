JOINT STATEMENT

Adopted at the Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey

(Antalya, 20 June 2021)

His Excellency Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and His Excellency Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran held a Trilateral Meeting in Antalya, on 20 June 2021 at the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

On the occasion of the Trilateral Meeting, the three Foreign Ministers,

Reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance solidarity and cooperation among the peoples of the three countries based on deep-rooted historical, religious and cultural commonalities and shared values that will serve to strengthen peace, stability, prosperity and cooperation in the region,

Underlined their commitment to further expand cooperation particularly in the areas that would contribute to economic progress and sustainable development,

Expressed their willingness to enhance their cooperation on regional connectivity in the fields of transport, trade, energy and infrastructure, in this regard agreed to conclude a Memorandum of Understanding,

Underlined the importance of further strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations, transnational organized crime and illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and their precursors, and arms, human trafficking, crimes against cultural and historical heritage, cybercrimes and illegal migration,

Further expressed their determination to increase cooperation in people-to-people contacts, education, social and cultural exchange and tourism,

Recognized the importance of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) as a substantial platform that contributes to regional stability in fields ranging from political and security cooperation to economic integration,

Acknowledged the role of the regional and neighboring countries, in particular the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan, in hosting Afghan refugees and called for creating conducive conditions in Afghanistan for their voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation,

Agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of migration and urged international community to increase technical and financial assistance to host countries in taking care of the essential needs of Afghan refugees and to provide support to the repatriation and reintegration efforts of the Government of Afghanistan,

Emphasized their commitment to support a sovereign, independent, democratic and unified Afghanistan,

Deplored the continuing high level of violence in Afghanistan and particularly condemned attacks targeting civilians,

Reiterated that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process that aims a permanent and nationwide ceasefire as well as an inclusive political settlement,

Declared their ongoing support to the intra-Afghan negotiations for the achievement of a just and durable political settlement,

Recognized the efforts of Turkey together with Qatar and the UN to hold a high-level meeting in Istanbul aimed at giving momentum to the ongoing Afghanistan peace negotiations, and called on the Taliban to fulfil their commitment for ending violence, establishing immediate and permanent ceasefire and achieving an inclusive negotiated settlement leading to lasting peace in Afghanistan desired by the Afghan people, the region and the international community,

Called upon countries to refrain from applying unilateral economic sanctions as tools of political or economic pressure,



Reiterated the importance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and its full implementation by all sides for the security and economic welfare of the region and beyond,

Recognized the important role of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) as a platform for promoting economic cooperation between Afghanistan and other countries in the region and beyond,

Reiterated their commitment to cooperation and solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and working with the spirit of cooperation, unity and solidarity to protect the health of all our citizens, and make efforts to ensure equitable access to the vaccine,

Welcomed any effort that could build confidence in our region, and in this framework encouraged constructive and result oriented dialogue among all countries in the region,

Agreed to hold the next meeting in Tehran on a date to be determined in due course.

His Excellency Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and His Excellency Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran conveyed their thanks to His Excellency Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey and to the Government and brotherly people of Turkey for hosting the Trilateral Meeting.

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey

H.E. Mr. Mohammad Javad Zarif

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran

H.E. Mr. Mohammad Haneef Atmar

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan