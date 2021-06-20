JOINT STATEMENT
Adopted at the Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs
of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran
and the Republic of Turkey
(Antalya, 20 June 2021)
His Excellency Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the
Republic of Turkey, His Excellency Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Minister of
Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and His Excellency
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic
of Iran held a Trilateral Meeting in Antalya, on 20 June 2021 at the
margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
On the occasion of the Trilateral Meeting, the three Foreign Ministers,
Reaffirmed
their commitment to further enhance solidarity and cooperation among the
peoples of the three countries based on deep-rooted historical, religious
and cultural commonalities and shared values that will serve to strengthen
peace, stability, prosperity and cooperation in the region,
Underlined
their commitment to further expand cooperation particularly in the areas
that would contribute to economic progress and sustainable development,
Expressed
their willingness to enhance their cooperation on regional connectivity in
the fields of transport, trade, energy and infrastructure, in this regard
agreed to conclude a Memorandum of Understanding,
Underlined
the importance of further strengthening cooperation in the fight against
terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations,
transnational organized crime and illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and
their precursors, and arms, human trafficking, crimes against cultural and
historical heritage, cybercrimes and illegal migration,
Further expressed
their determination to increase cooperation in people-to-people contacts,
education, social and cultural exchange and tourism,
Recognized
the importance of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) as a
substantial platform that contributes to regional stability in fields
ranging from political and security cooperation to economic integration,
Acknowledged
the role of the regional and neighboring countries, in particular the
Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan, in hosting Afghan refugees and
called for creating conducive conditions in Afghanistan for their
voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation,
Agreed
to enhance cooperation in the field of migration and urged international
community to increase technical and financial assistance to host countries
in taking care of the essential needs of Afghan refugees and to provide
support to the repatriation and reintegration efforts of the Government of
Afghanistan,
Emphasized
their commitment to support a sovereign, independent, democratic and
unified Afghanistan,
Deplored
the continuing high level of violence in Afghanistan and particularly
condemned attacks targeting civilians,
Reiterated
that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through an inclusive
Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process that aims a permanent and
nationwide ceasefire as well as an inclusive political settlement,
Declared
their ongoing support to the intra-Afghan negotiations for the achievement
of a just and durable political settlement,
Recognized
the efforts of Turkey together with Qatar and the UN to hold a high-level
meeting in Istanbul aimed at giving momentum to the ongoing Afghanistan
peace negotiations, and called on the Taliban to fulfil their commitment
for ending violence, establishing immediate and permanent ceasefire and
achieving an inclusive negotiated settlement leading to lasting peace in
Afghanistan desired by the Afghan people, the region and the international
community,
Called upon
countries to refrain from applying unilateral economic sanctions as tools
of political or economic pressure,
Reiterated
the importance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and its full
implementation by all sides for the security and economic welfare of the
region and beyond,
Recognized
the important role of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) as a platform
for promoting economic cooperation between Afghanistan and other countries
in the region and beyond,
Reiterated
their commitment to cooperation and solidarity during the COVID-19
pandemic, and working with the spirit of cooperation, unity and solidarity
to protect the health of all our citizens, and make efforts to ensure
equitable access to the vaccine,
Welcomed
any effort that could build confidence in our region, and in this framework
encouraged constructive and result oriented dialogue among all countries in
the region,
Agreed
to hold the next meeting in Tehran on a date to be determined in due
course.
His Excellency Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the
Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and His Excellency Mohammad Javad Zarif,
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran conveyed their
thanks to His Excellency Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of
the Republic of Turkey and to the Government and brotherly people of Turkey
for hosting the Trilateral Meeting.
H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey
H.E. Mr. Mohammad Javad Zarif
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran
H.E. Mr. Mohammad Haneef Atmar
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan