Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in İstanbul.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the margins of the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jeenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, on the margins of the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, on the margins of the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).