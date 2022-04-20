The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ministers of Defence as well as Chiefs of Defence Forces/Chiefs of General Staff of the Republic of Türkiye, Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia gathered in İstanbul on 31 August 2026 in the Strategic Political and Defence Committee format established under the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence.

Acting with a sense of regional ownership, the three countries reiterate their determination to work together within the framework of the Makkah Agreement to achieve sustainable peace and stability in their region. To that end, they will continue to support efforts towards de-escalation and restraint to encourage peaceful resolution of crises.

Today they agreed to take steps to further institutionalize their cooperation within the Makkah Agreement in a manner that would enhance their solidarity, ensure the credibility and effectiveness of their collective deterrence and defence, and contribute to the regional efforts and cooperative security towards a just, inclusive and lasting peace.

A Secretariat, headed by a Secretary General, will be established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support their work within the framework of the Makkah Agreement. The Secretariat will be initially headed by a Secretary General from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for a period of three years.

Through joint activities, they will also work to strengthen their defence capabilities and cohesion of their armed forces through robust defence industry cooperation, joint technology development and production.

Through the institutionalized and resolute implementation of the Makkah Agreement, the three countries will provide essential contributions to regional peace and stability.