The Republic of Türkiye, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia convened the Second Meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (S-PDC) of the Makkah Alliance for Defence in Islamabad on 27 November 2026.

The Committee reviewed the evolving regional security situation and reaffirmed the determination of the three countries to continue working collectively towards regional peace, security and stability. The Parties reiterated their commitment to the principles and objectives of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, including collective defence, mutual solidarity, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each Party.

The Committee recalled the outcomes of its inaugural meeting in Istanbul on 31 August 2026 and the emergency meeting held in Riyadh on 5 October 2026. It reviewed progress in implementing the decisions taken at these meetings, particularly those relating to the institutionalisation of the Alliance and the practical implementation of collective defence commitments in line with their national legislation.

The Committee praised the pace of progress towards the establishment and operationalisation of the Secretariat in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and underscored its importance in supporting the institutional work and effective coordination of the Alliance.

The Committee also reviewed the outcomes of ongoing political and military consultations and agreed to continue consultations aimed at enhancing cooperation and coordination on matters of mutual interest, supporting efforts towards de-escalation of regional tensions, and encouraging the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Committee reiterated its strong condemnation of persistent and heinous attacks by the Houthi militia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and reaffirmed their collective resolve to continue exerting and accelerating efforts to support the Kingdom in safeguarding its security in accordance with the collective defence provisions of the Agreement.

The Parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in defence industries, joint technological development, training and capacity-building, with a view to enhancing the collective capabilities and cohesion of their armed forces, in order to address mutual security concerns and contribute to peace and security in the region.