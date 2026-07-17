The references to Türkiye in the “Common Understanding” document, published by the European Union (EU) on 15 July 2026, are devoid of a strategic and fair approach.

The document, which ignores Türkiye’s candidate status, reveals the EU’s failure to develop a vision for a shared future with Türkiye.

It is evident that the document was drafted in a manner that seeks to overshadow the reality emerging from the historic NATO Ankara Summit, where the foundations were laid for a new era in which European Allies have assumed substantial additional responsibilities within NATO and where Türkiye’s indispensable role was reaffirmed.

The baseless allegations raised in the document regarding the Eastern Mediterranean indicate that the EU cannot free itself from the influence of a biased and distorted understanding.

As for the Cyprus issue, we would like to remind once again that it is the Greek Cypriot side that has prevented a settlement, by rejecting the UN Comprehensive Settlement Plan accepted by the Turkish Cypriot side in 2004 and by causing the Conference on Cyprus in 2017 to end without an outcome, through adopting an intransigent stance.

We call on the EU to adopt a realistic vision and a discourse in line with the interests of both sides.