We strongly condemn the act of breaking tombstones in the cemetery of the Turkish minority in Narlıköy in Western Thrace by unidentified persons over the weekend. We have taken note of the statement made by the Greek Secretary General at the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs on this heinous incident, stating that an investigation has been initiated.

We expect the Greek authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice as soon as possible, to ensure that they receive the punishment they deserve and to clarify the reasons behind the incident.

We convey our condolences to our kinsmen living in Narlıköy and share their sorrow.

The fact that even the cemeteries of Muslims are being targeted within the framework of the increasing Islamophobia across Europe demonstrates the importance and urgency of the struggle to defend our common human values. We call on our neighbor Greece to take the necessary measures in this direction, to prevent similar acts in the future and to ensure the peace and security of the Turkish Minority of Western Thrace.