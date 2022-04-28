The statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece concerning the incidents that took place between the Air Forces of the two countries in the Aegean Sea on 27 April 2022 do not reflect the truth.

On 26-28 April 2022, the Greek Air Force conducted provocative flights in close proximity of the Turkish coast and repeatedly violated the Turkish airspace over Didim, Datça and Dalaman. The Turkish Air Force reciprocated to these provocative flights and violations in accordance with their rules of engagement. Given that Greece was the party that started and escalated the said tension, making unfounded allegations against Türkiye is totally incompatible with the recent positive agenda and good neighborly relations between the two countries. We expect the Greek side to put an end to its provocative rhetoric and actions and to sincerely support the Confidence Building Measures process initiated both bilaterally and within the NATO, so that such incidents do not recur in the future. There is no change in Turkey's position towards the settlement of all Aegean disputes, including the breadth of airspace, in accordance with international law and within a framework of sincere dialogue with Greece.