We consider the European Commission’s decision to appoint a “Special Envoy for Cyprus” as an internal matter of the EU.

In fact, the EU lost its impartiality on the Cyprus issue by admitting the Greek Cypriot side to EU membership in 2004 despite its rejection of the UN Comprehensive Settlement Plan.

In the intervening period, the EU has exclusively defended the positions and claims of the Greek Cypriot side with regard to the Cyprus issue. We observe that the EU’s partisan approach has further intensified recently.

We expect that the appointed official will encourage the Greek Cypriot side to finally accept the realities on the Island of Cyprus and help the Greek Cypriots comprehend that any new negotiation process to be undertaken in the future will no longer be between two communities, but between two states in sovereign equality.