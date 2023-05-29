Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
QA-8, 29 May 2023, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç, in Response to a Question Regarding the Shooting at a Turkish Fishing Boat by Vessels of the Syrian Regime Security Forces in the International Waters

We condemn the shooting at the Turkish fishing boat named “Mahmutcan-1” that set sail from Adana Karataş port by two vessels of Syrian regime security forces in the international waters yesterday (28 May), inflicting slight injuries to two Turkish fishermen and material damage on the boat.

We would like to state that we will be closely following this deplorable incident which took place in the international waters and is subjected to the investigation of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Samandağ.