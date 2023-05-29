We condemn the shooting at the Turkish fishing boat named “Mahmutcan-1” that set sail from Adana Karataş port by two vessels of Syrian regime security forces in the international waters yesterday (28 May), inflicting slight injuries to two Turkish fishermen and material damage on the boat.

We would like to state that we will be closely following this deplorable incident which took place in the international waters and is subjected to the investigation of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Samandağ.