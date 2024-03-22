Since the first day of the occupation of the Palestinian territories, the Israeli authorities have made every effort to cover up the grave crimes they committed against the Palestinians, and tried to create a shield of impunity for themselves. They have targeted President Erdoğan for speaking the entire truth.

However, the crimes committed by Israel in Gaza over the past six months can no longer be hidden, and Israel is on trial for genocide. For the first time in history, the entire world public opinion is eagerly awaiting the day when the Israeli officials who committed these crimes will be brought to justice.

Türkiye will continue to speak the truth, and bring the indescribable persecution of the Palestinian people to the global agenda.