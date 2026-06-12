The “property rights of displaced persons” cluster of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) judgment on the fourth Greek Cypriot application dated 2001 was once again on the agenda of the 1563rd human rights meeting of the Ministers’ Deputies of the Council of Europe, held in Strasbourg on 9-11 June 2026. It has yet again not been possible to close this cluster, even though the Secretariat of the Council of Europe has been recommending ending the supervision of its execution since 2022.

Furthermore, at the same meeting, in line with an exceptional procedure designed to be invoked only in cases where the execution of a Court ruling is not possible due to differences of interpretation, the Council of Europe Secretariat has been tasked with preparing a draft study on the interpretation of the property-related provisions in the 2014 ECHR compensation ruling.

These developments, which are unprecedented in the history of the Committee’s work, are the result of the Greek Cypriot side’s efforts to politicize the European Convention on Human Rights system to serve its own ends. The Greek Cypriot side has chosen to hinder the effective functioning of the Convention system. At the same time the Greek Cypriots have, once again, demonstrated their insincerity regarding the settlement of the Cyprus issue.

Türkiye expresses deep concern over the erosion of the European Convention on Human Rights system with political motives. We will continue to closely follow this issue in coordination with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.