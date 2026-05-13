As part of the confidence-building measures taken within the framework of our normalization process with Armenia, which has been ongoing since 2022, the bureaucratic preparations for the commencement of direct trade between Türkiye and Armenia have been completed as of 11 May 2026.

The necessary technical and bureaucratic work regarding the opening of the common border between the two countries is still ongoing.

With the new regulation, it has become possible to designate “Türkiye/Armenia” as the final destination or point of origin for goods transported from Türkiye to Armenia via a third country, and vice versa.

In light of the historic opportunity to strengthen lasting peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus, Türkiye will continue to contribute to the development of economic relations and to further advancing cooperation for the benefit of all countries and peoples of the region.