The plan approved today (6 March) by the Israeli authorities for the construction of 3,500 housing units in the West Bank is further expansion of the occupation of the Palestinian territories. This action must be stopped immediately.

In order to prevent Israel from further violating the international law, it is necessary to define its crimes in the most accurate terminology.

In this respect, it is not enough for the international community to refer to the occupation activities in the West Bank as "illegal settlements". What is in question is the forcible confiscation by Israel of land that legally belongs to the Palestinian people.