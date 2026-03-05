We find the recent statements contradicting the demilitarized status of the Aegean Islands reckless, unfortunate and untimely.

The objective legal status of the Eastern Aegean Islands and the Dodecanese Islands, which were placed under permanent demilitarized status pursuant to the 1923 Lausanne Peace Treaty and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty, is not open to debate.

Therefore, it is not surprising that certain circles, seeking to exploit recent developments in our region and striving to poison our bilateral relations with our NATO ally Greece at every opportunity, are attempting to create a new fait accompli.

Any step in violation of international law to be taken by these circles, who themselves accuse Türkiye of revisionism, is null and void. Even more ironic is the fact that this very mindset, which in the past sought to collectively annihilate the Turkish Cypriots, the co-owners of the island, now claims that it will protect them as well. It should be known that the Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are fully capable of ensuring their own security with the support of their Motherland and Guarantor Türkiye, and are not in need of anyone else.

Recent developments in our region once again demonstrate the importance of a sincere commitment to peace and stability. On this occasion, we reiterate that we will not allow any fait accompli by the circles that habitually put forward unfounded allegations driven by domestic political motives and spread disinformation against Türkiye, and we call on them to exercise common sense.