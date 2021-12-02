We strongly reject the impertinent and unlawful statement targeting the territorial integrity of our country, which has been made by the regime’s so-called People's Assembly which is devoid of democratic legitimacy and under no circumstances represents the Syrian people.

Such statements are also signs of delusional impasse of the regime, which has been oppressing his own people for years, responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands innocent people and displacement of millions from their lands and homes.

Turkey, as in the past, today and also in the future, has perseverance and determination to respond to contemptible aspirations against its homeland and any threats to its national interests.