We have learnt that the Armenian terrorist Hampig Sassounian, the murderer of Kemal Arıkan, our Consul General in Los Angeles, for whom a parole decision was previously granted, has been deported to a third country.

We consider this decision regarding the aforementioned terrorist as a grave mistake and a concession to terrorism and we once again condemn it.

It is obvious that such decisions will serve to the agenda of circles seeking to glorify terrorism as a functional tool that can be used for political purposes, not to the fight against terrorism.

On this occasion, we pay our respects to the memory of martyred diplomat Kemal Arıkan and all our martyrs who lost their lives in the attacks of Armenian terrorist organizations.