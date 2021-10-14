We learned with regret that RK Novi Pazar decided today (14 October) to withdraw from the Serbian Handball Super League since no measures and legal actions were taken against those who were responsible for racist slogans and display of posters of war criminals by Red Star supporters during the handball game between the two clubs in Belgrade.

We are concerned by the recent racist attitude towards Novi Pazar teams during their games, which contradicts with the spirit of sports. We regret to see that those slogans are insulting for not only our Bosniac brothers and sisters but also memories of our common history with the region.

We think that sports is an instrument to solidify intercommunal peace and friendship and believe that the perpetrators of this incident will be punished at the earliest.

On this occasion, we once again underline that bringing war criminals to justice is important for ensuring social peace and reconciliation in the region and preventing similar crimes.