Intensive efforts are underway to establish security and stability in Syria. At this critical juncture, the tension in and around Latakia, as well as the targeting of security forces could undermine the efforts to lead Syria into the future in unity and solidarity.

Such provocations must not be allowed to become a threat to peace in Syria and the region.

We stand against any action that targets the right of Syrians to live in peace and prosperity. Türkiye remains steadfast in its support for the Syrian people and government.