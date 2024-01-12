Israeli occupation, Israeli expansionist mentality and actions that completely ignore human rights, international law, and moral principles have led to the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

We are very concerned with the reports that Israel’s war crimes may amount to genocide, and closely following the hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Israel’s breaches of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Efforts by members of the Israeli Government to divert the attention from the atrocities they perpetrate will not yield any result.