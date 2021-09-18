The paragraphs concerning the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus and irregular migration of the joint declaration adopted at the end of the Summit held with the participation of the nine members of the EU (France, Greek Cypriot Administration of South Cyprus, Croatia, Spain, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, Greece) in Athens on 17 September 2021, are biased, lacking vision and disconnected from reality as this was the case in previous years.

We invite those EU countries having signed the declaration, to drop their one-sided and biased attitude, which they maintain by blindfoldedly following Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration, under the pretext of solidarity.