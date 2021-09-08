#

QA-38, 8 September 2021, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç, in Response to a Question Regarding Allegations Related to the Developments in Deraa, Syria

We are following closely the developments in Deraa with concern. The regime's policy of targeting civilians and displacing them by besieging Deraa/Beled and its surroundings are unacceptable.

On the other hand, during the mediation attempts between the regime and opposition groups, we have witnessed allegations regarding so-called agreement with Turkey for the admission of those who were forced to leave the city. These allegations are unfounded.

We noted the ceasefire agreement which came into effect on 6 September. We expect this agreement to be lasting this time. We also expect inhumane treatment towards the people in Deraa to be ended.