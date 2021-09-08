We are following closely the developments in Deraa with concern. The regime's policy of targeting civilians and displacing them by besieging Deraa/Beled and its surroundings are unacceptable.

On the other hand, during the mediation attempts between the regime and opposition groups, we have witnessed allegations regarding so-called agreement with Turkey for the admission of those who were forced to leave the city. These allegations are unfounded.

We noted the ceasefire agreement which came into effect on 6 September. We expect this agreement to be lasting this time. We also expect inhumane treatment towards the people in Deraa to be ended.