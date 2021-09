We have received the news that Nariman Celal, First Deputy Chairman of the Majlis of the Crimean Tatar People, has been detained and taken to an unknown place following a raid on his house in Crimea this morning (4th September) and that he has not since been heard from.

We are following the developments with concern and expect that Nariman Celal and the four other Crimean Tatars detained with him will return to their homes and families as soon as possible.