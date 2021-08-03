The US Department of State announced on August 2, 2021, that Afghan nationals and their families who have worked for the US Government, US based NGO’s and press corps will be allowed to apply within the framework of the Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2, Afghan nationals Program from third countries via respective agencies they have been employed in. Turkey has also been suggested as a possible application spot.

This announcement will cause a major refugee crisis in our region and increase the misery of Afghans on the migration routes. Instead of looking for a solution among countries within the region, seeking a solution in Turkey without our consent is unacceptable.

Hosting the highest number of Refugees for the last 7 years, Turkey does not have the capacity to bear another refugee crisis for another country. We do not accept the US’ irresponsible decision taken without prior consultation. The US may directly transport these people by plane. Turkey will not take over the international responsibilities of third countries and will not tolerate abuse of our laws by third countries for their own purposes under any circumstances. The Turkish Nation cannot bear the burden of refugee crises resulting from the decisions undertaken by third countries.