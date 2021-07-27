We condemn the statement made today (27 July) on behalf of the EU, concerning Maraş.

This and similar unrealistic statements, ignoring the Turkish Cypriot people, and reflecting only the views of the Greek Cypriot side, have no value or validity for us. This biased position of the EU, displayed with the pretexts of membership solidarity and veto concerns is not helpful for the solution of any problem.

We fully support all decisions taken by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) authorities and their proposals regarding the settlement of the Cyprus issue and the Maraş initiative.

Maraş initiative is a decision of the TRNC Government. The EU should honor its commitments to the Turkish Cypriot people following the Annan Plan in 2004 and learn to address the TRNC.