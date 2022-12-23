We fully support yesterday’s statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this issue.

It is out of question for any country, company or ship to conduct hydrocarbon exploration or exploitation activities within Turkish continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean without our consent.

These hydrocarbon activities of the Greek Cypriot Administration have been carried out unilaterally without the consent of the TRNC and thus violate the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, who are one of the co-owners of all natural resources of the Island. These activities also increase the tension, and threaten peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

While President Erdoğan’s 2020 proposal to hold an inclusive Eastern Mediterranean Conference and the four cooperation proposals made by TRNC to the Greek Cypriots on hydrocarbon resources are still on the table, we would like to remind both the countries in the region and the third parties who Greek Cypriots hide behind, that escalating the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean in this way would not benefit any party.

Türkiye will continue to resolutely protect both its own and the TRNC's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, and will continue to support the TRNC's hydrocarbon activities in the period ahead.