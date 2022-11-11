Despite our repeated demarches in Ankara and Switzerland, propaganda activities and demonstrations including the display of symbols of the PKK terrorist organization and the pictures of its ringleader are being organized for a long time by the PKK supporters without any precautions taken by Swiss authorities, especially in the Nations Square, where the UN Office in Geneva and Turkish diplomatic missions are located.

Due to tolerant attitude of the Swiss authorities, PKK supporters have dared to break into the Headquarters of the World Health Organization. In the aftermath, our rightful reaction and protest regarding the incident were strongly expressed to the Charge d'affaires (ad interim) of the Swiss Embassy in Ankara, who was summoned to our Ministry, and to the relevant Swiss authorities as well.

It is the righteous expectation of our country and our citizens living in Switzerland, where the Armenian terrorist organisation ASALA martyred a personnel of the Turkish Consulate General in Geneva, that the black propaganda of the PKK and all kinds of its activities and actions be prevented by the Swiss authorities.

On this occasion, we expect Switzerland, which hosts international organizations, to fulfill its responsibilities arising from the international law, to put an end to the propaganda activities of this bloody terrorist organization and to contribute to the international cooperation in the fight against terrorism.