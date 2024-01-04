We note with concern the Memorandum of Understanding for Partnership and Cooperation, which was signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland in Addis Ababa on January 1, 2024, without the knowledge and consent of the Government of Somalia.

We reaffirm our commitment to the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia. We emphasize that this position is also a requirement of the international law.

Today, as in the past, we wish the settlement of disputes between Somalia and Somaliland through direct negotiations among Somalis and we reiterate our support for initiatives in this direction.