  3. QA-2, 4 January 2024, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Öncü Keçeli, in Response to a Question Regarding the Memorandum of Understanding Signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland on January 1, 2024
We note with concern the Memorandum of Understanding for Partnership and Cooperation, which was signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland in Addis Ababa on January 1, 2024, without the knowledge and consent of the Government of Somalia.

We reaffirm our commitment to the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia. We emphasize that this position is also a requirement of the international law.

Today, as in the past, we wish the settlement of disputes between Somalia and Somaliland through direct negotiations among Somalis and we reiterate our support for initiatives in this direction.