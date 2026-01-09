We condemn the attack by unidentified individuals on the primary school belonging to the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace, located in the village of Karacaoğlan in Greece, which was closed by the Greek authorities during the 2021–2022 academic year.

Regardless of who is responsible for the attack, we expect the Greek authorities to investigate the incident, swiftly identify the perpetrators, and take the necessary measures.

We share the sorrow of our kinsmen living in Karacaoğlan and underline that we will continue to defend the rights and interests of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace, which are guaranteed by the Lausanne Peace Treaty.