Türkiye’s firm attitude in the fight against the DEASH terrorist organization and its contributions to the efforts of the international community in this area are well known.

As we have already stated on the occasion of the killing of the previous ringleader of DEASH, our country, as an effective member of the Global Coalition Against DEASH, plays an active role in the fight against DEASH and the perverse mindset that it represents.

Türkiye once again emphasizes that the fight against all terrorist organizations including DEASH, PKK/PYD/YPG, FETO must be carried out without any differentiation among them and partnership with a terrorist organization to fight against another terrorist organization cannot be accepted.