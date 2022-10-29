We hope that the Arab League Summit to be held in Algeria on 1-2 November 2022 would yield successful results in terms of our common causes, particularly the Palestinian one, and it would lead to a new era of mutual friendship and solidarity with the Arab League and the all member states.

We wish to advance our relations with both the Arab League and all brotherly member countries of the Arab League on the basis of mutual respect, to solve the existing problems and to further deepen our cooperation.