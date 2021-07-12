Galatasaray Football Team travelled to Athens today (12 July) by a private plane for a friendly game against Greece's Olympiakos Football Team on the evening of 13 July 2021.

The fact that the negative PCR tests performed previously by our delegation were not considered valid and the whole team was requested to be retested is far from the spirit of sportsmanship and good faith. As a result of this arbitrary approach and ill-treatment, Galatasaray Team rightfully returned to Turkey without entering Greece.

Greece’s welcoming one of Turkey’s leading football teams with such an attitude shows its intolerance towards our country, even in the field of sports.