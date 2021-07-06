We strongly condemn the despicable action against our flag on 5 July 2021 in front of the temporary residence of the House of Representatives during the budget discussions in Tobruk, Libya.

Our Embassy in Tripoli immediately made the necessary written and verbal demarches to the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Embassy also requested necessary measures to be taken in order not to allow such provocations and prevent their repetition.

It is clear that the action in question targets the Turkish-Libyan fraternity. This action committed against our flag, representing our independence and sacred values, will never reach its goal and necessary response will be given by the friendly and brotherly people of Libya.