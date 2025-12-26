Israel’s announcement that it recognizes the independence of the Somaliland region constitutes yet another example of the Netanyahu government’s unlawful actions aimed at creating instability at both the regional and global levels.

This step by Israel, whose expansionist policies persist and which spares no effort to prevent the recognition of the State of Palestine, amounts to an explicit intervention in Somalia’s internal affairs.

Decisions regarding the future of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Somaliland region must be taken in a manner that reflects the will of all Somalis.

Türkiye, which attaches importance to peace and security in the Horn of Africa and firmly supports Somalia’s territorial integrity, will continue to stand by the people of Somalia.