QA-27, 27 September 2022, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç, in Response to a Question Regarding the Statements of Wolfgang Kubicki, Vice President of the German Federal Parliament, Targeting Our President

We condemn in the strongest terms the insulting statements made by Mr. Wolfgang Kubicki, the Vice President of the Federal Parliament of Germany, about our President in a speech he delivered as part of the Lower Saxony state election campaign.

These unacceptable statements of Kubicki are not befitting his position as the Vice President of the Federal Parliament and are completely devoid of political morality and responsibility. These indecent statements also give an idea about Kubicki's political and moral level and reveal his banality.

Our strong reaction was conveyed to the Ambassador of Germany to Ankara, who was summoned to the Ministry today.