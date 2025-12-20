Representatives of Türkiye, the USA, Qatar, and Egypt convened in Miami on 19 December 2025. Türkiye was represented by H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, at the meeting, which focused on developments in Gaza.

During the meeting, issues related to the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza peace plan were reviewed, and an exchange of views was held regarding the transition to the second phase.

It was noted that, despite violations, the ceasefire achieved in the first phase has continued to hold, that the release of hostages has been completed, and that the clashes have largely ceased.

With regard to the second phase, arrangements aimed at ensuring that Gaza is administered by the people of Gaza were addressed, and steps to be taken regarding the Board of Peace and the International Stabilization Force envisaged in the peace plan were discussed.

Furthermore, on the margins of the meeting, Minister Fidan held consultations with officials in Miami within the framework of ongoing efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.