The recently released report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region confirms the concerns expressed in domestic and international public opinion regarding the Uyghur Turks and other Muslim minorities in the Region.

In this regard, it is important that the findings and evaluations in the report are taken into account.

Our expectations and sensitivities for the Uyghur Turks to live in welfare and peace and the protection of their fundamental rights and freedoms are emphasized both in our bilateral contacts with the PRC authorities and at the international platforms, especially the United Nations.

Hence, the visit of a delegation from Türkiye and also of our Ambassador in Beijing to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region upon the invitation of the PRC has been on our agenda for a while. If our expectations for the visits to be meaningful, comprehensive and unhindered are met, they can be carried out.