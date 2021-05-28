Austrian Minister for Integration Susanne Raab's presentation of a map, at a press conference held yesterday, prepared by the "Political Islamic Documentation Center" listing all Muslim associations in Austria and claiming that the incidents in Vienna stem from the speeches of our President is far from the truth and unacceptable.

In fact, these xenophobic, racist and anti-Islamic policies poison social cohesion and participation.

It is important for Austria to stop targeting immigrants and Muslims by labeling them and to adopt a responsible policy.