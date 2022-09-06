The statements concerning Türkiye by both Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the EU Term President and other EU institutions do not have any meaning or value for us. The EU's unquestioning support to Greece on the Aegean and Mediterranean disputes on the pretext of “membership solidarity” is contrary to both the EU acquis and international law. This pampering attitude towards Greece encourages deadlock instead of solution and supports Greece in its pursuit of maximalist demands. The fact that those making these statements overlook the Greek violations, harassments and threats and provocative rhetoric and actions against Türkiye and stay indifferent to acts and practices contrary to international law is a complete oddity.

If the Czech Presidency or the EU is interested in fostering dialogue, Türkiye-EU relations should be released from the abuse of narrow-minded Greek and Greek Cypriot veto, which in fact undermines EU solidarity and common interests.

Türkiye will continue to resolutely protect its legitimate rights and interests in the Aegean and the Mediterranean.