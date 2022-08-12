Since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict, Türkiye has been the leading country in exerting great efforts with a view to finding a solution to the crisis in line with the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people.

In this regard, Türkiye has played a prominent role in maintaining the ceasefire on the ground and establishing the Constitutional Committee (CC) through Astana and Geneva processes, fully supported the Opposition and the Negotiation Commission in the political process. This process is not progressing at the moment due to the fact that regime is dragging its feet. The points raised by our Minister yesterday highlight this reality too.

Türkiye, providing temporary protection to millions of Syrians, continues its active contribution to the efforts towards preparing suitable conditions for the voluntary and safe return of refugees, and finding a solution to the conflict in accordance with the roadmap set forth in UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Türkiye, in cooperation with all stakeholders of the international community, will continue to provide decisive contribution to the efforts to find a lasting solution to this conflict in line with the expectations of the Syrian people.

Our solidarity with the Syrian people will continue.