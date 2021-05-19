A statement regarding the overall report has been made by our Ministry.

This wording demonstrates how the European Parliament (EP), which is supposed to be the defender of freedom of expression and thought, is contradictive and prejudiced. While the activities of PKK/PYD/YPG and FETÖ affiliated associations are tolerated by some EU member states under the pretext of the freedom of expression and demonstration, a call for including a legal movement, which is stated as associated with a long-established political party in our country, into the EU Terrorist Organizations List and proposing to ban its affiliated associations in the countries where they legally operate can only be defined as a case of lapsus mental. Racism and fascism are the concepts that belong to western political jargon, and this political line should not be confused with the perception of nationalism in Turkey.

Especially, such slanders, fabricated by the anti-Turkey Armenian diaspora as well as PKK and FETÖ circles, and used by Western politicians for their domestic political agenda are unacceptable.

In addition to the false allegations in the report about our country, a call for restricting fundamental rights and freedoms is another indicator of how the EP is detached from the reality and European values.