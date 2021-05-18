We strongly condemn the Israeli bombing of the Headquarters of the Qatari Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and the attacks that caused damage to the Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital in Gaza on May 17, 2021.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded as a result of this heinous attacks, which are clear violation of international humanitarian law. We extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly State of Qatar and its people.

We urge the international community to increase their efforts to compel Israel to end the indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force and to comply with international law.