There were news in the United Kingdom press that Elizabeth Truss, United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs may demand an agreement with Türkiye similar to the agreement done with Rwanda on asylum partnership. We hope that these claims that were published in reference to Ms. Truss are baseless.

Türkiye is already hosting the largest number of refugees in the world for the last 8 years. It is therefore out of question for Türkiye to shoulder more burden or to be a part of an initiative, at third countries' request, that does not comply with international regulations on right to asylum. Türkiye will neither be a refugee camp nor a border guard for any country. Türkiye will in no circumstances take over third countries' international obligations. Besides, we had already shared our position publicly last year following similar news published on Afghan refugees.

Accordingly, we invite all countries to fulfill their international obligations and assume equal responsibility on migration issues.