Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  1. Press & Information
  2. Latest Press Releases
  3. QA-1, 25 January 2025, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Öncü Keçeli, in Response to a Question Regarding the Killing of Two Iraqi Soldiers by the PKK Terrorist Organization
QA-1, 25 January 2025, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Öncü Keçeli, in Response to a Question Regarding the Killing of Two Iraqi Soldiers by the PKK Terrorist Organization

We are deeply saddened by the killing of two border guards of the Iraqi Border Forces Command as a result of an attack carried out by the PKK terrorist organization in Dohuk yesterday (24 January).

We extend our condolences to the Iraqi people and wish Allah's mercy upon the martyred soldiers and a speedy recovery to the soldier wounded in the attack.

It is clear that the PKK terrorist organization poses a common threat to the national security of both Türkiye and Iraq, and that it violates Iraq's sovereignty. This latest attack has once again revealed the true face of the terrorist organization.

Together with Iraq, we will continue to fight against terrorism.