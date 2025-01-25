We are deeply saddened by the killing of two border guards of the Iraqi Border Forces Command as a result of an attack carried out by the PKK terrorist organization in Dohuk yesterday (24 January).

We extend our condolences to the Iraqi people and wish Allah's mercy upon the martyred soldiers and a speedy recovery to the soldier wounded in the attack.

It is clear that the PKK terrorist organization poses a common threat to the national security of both Türkiye and Iraq, and that it violates Iraq's sovereignty. This latest attack has once again revealed the true face of the terrorist organization.

Together with Iraq, we will continue to fight against terrorism.