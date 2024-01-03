We welcome the application filed by the Republic of South Africa to the International Court of Justice regarding Israel’s violation of its obligations under the 1948 "Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide".

Israel's massacre of more than 22 thousand Palestinian civilians in Gaza, the majority of whom were women and children, for nearly three months must not go unpunished and the perpetrators must be held accountable under international law.

We hope that the process will be completed as soon as possible.

It is expected that within the framework of this application, the International Court of Justice will decide on provisional measures involving those to stop Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Türkiye will also follow the implementation of this decision.