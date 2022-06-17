No agreements were signed during the visit of the Norwegian Foreign Minister to Türkiye.

As the Norwegian citizens are unable to renew their passports as a result of the ongoing global chip crisis and upon the request of the Turkish tourism sector, a temporary arrangement will be made to enable Norwegian citizens to visit Türkiye during the 2022 tourism season.

Within the framework of this temporary arrangement, Norwegian citizens will be allowed to travel to Türkiye with their biometric ID cards, containing their personal information, for a temporary period of 6,5 months.

At the end of this period, the Norwegian citizens will be able to travel again to Türkiye with their passports only.