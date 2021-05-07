With “the Act on regulating the appearance of female and male civil servants" passed today by the Federal Council in Germany, the competent ministries and administrations are given the power to restrict the appearance of civil servants evoking their religious beliefs or world views.

The fact that the legal regulation in question was prepared in Germany in a hurry, without seeking the opinion of non-governmental organizations and without proper public discussion has provoked justified reactions.

It is extremely important that this regulation is implemented without harming the freedom of belief of our citizens and the Muslim community living in Germany and that it does in no way lead to a headscarf ban.

At a time when anti-Islamism, xenophobia and discriminatory movements are rapidly gaining ground in Europe, we expect politicians and legislators to show common sense in order not to fuel increasing racism and harm integration efforts.