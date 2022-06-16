The remarks of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, based on Greece’s unlawful claims, at the press conference held yesterday, against Türkiye are unfortunate and regrettable.

The unfounded allegations of the German Spokesperson is unacceptable given the fact that Greece was the party that violated our country's airspace, conducted flights over our mainland and harassed our aircraft.

We would like to remind the German Spokesperson that Türkiye is not the party that did not respond to the invitations to the bilateral and NATO Confidence Building Measures talks for a year and that declared the freezing of these talks by using the latest tension in the Aegean as a pretext.

We once again invite Germany, who claims to exert efforts for dialogue and de-escalation, not to take side in disputes between the two Allies, not to become an instrument of other countries’ unlawful actions and also not to make biased comments on areas and issues that it has no authority and responsibility.